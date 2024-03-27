Findings from a new study has found that the majority of consumers remain unaware of the dangers posed by ‘forever chemicals’ contained in food packaging. A survey by Sapio Research, conducted on behalf of Celebration Packaging, has found that most consumers are not familiar with the term PFAS.

A group of synthetic chemicals used in a variety of common applications, from fast-food packaging and non-stick cookware, to firefighting foams and stain-repellent chemicals for clothing and carpets, PFASs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) do not naturally degrade, which means they can end up

Celebration Packaging Managing Director, Nick Burton, said research is ongoing to assess the risk to humans from a build-up of PFAS in the body: ‘There are concerns that in very badly polluted areas a large amount of PFAS could accumulate in the blood and cause cancers and infertility*, he said. ‘Our survey has found that around 80% of consumers are not familiar with forever chemicals and the term PFAS.

Concerns around PFAS have been in the public domain for quite some time. Denmark banned them nearly two years ago, while 12 states in America have announced similar bans. Following a six-month consultation period, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is developing a plan to reduce PFAS emissions into the environment and make products and processes safer for people.

‘We became aware of the PFAS issue some time ago and began to look for viable non-PFAS packaging in early 2022,’ added Mr Burton. ‘Since then, we’ve been working to ensure that we can deliver PFA-free packaging solutions for the takeaway, delivery and QSR sectors, and we can now confirm that all our white bagasse clamshells, dinnerware and chip trays are now TÜV home compostable and certified PFAS-free.’

Celebration Packaging arranged for SGS, an internationally renowned inspection and certification company, to test the bagasse fibre clamshells, chip trays and dinnerware. The resulting test report shows that no PFAS and similar chemicals such as PFCAs / PFOSs / PFOAs / PFHxSs were detected.

‘We believe these PFAS-free white bagasse products to be the best alternative to foodservice packaging made from expanded polystyrene, adds Mr Burton. ‘They’re the perfect replacement for expanded polystyrene plates, trays and clamshells now that the single-use plastic legislation has come into effect.

‘Bagasse is a great material because it is natural and renewable, using waste fibres from agriculture that would otherwise be discarded,’ he continues. ‘The manufacture of this type of fibre packaging also has a lower carbon footprint than oil-based comparable products**. However, in order to make bagasse water- and grease-resistant, PFAS were traditionally added but our extensive in-market trials show that this is no longer necessary.’

The new PFAS-free white bagasse fibre packaging looks exactly the same as the old range and is microwaveable.

‘We have been providing sustainable packaging solutions for years and, in the face of bans and taxes, we can help customers move away from single-use plastics and reduce their carbon footprint,’ he concludes.

Supplying innovative off-the-shelf catering disposables since 1983, Celebration Packaging’s SolutionWare brand encompasses a wide range of essential foodservice packaging solutions, from hot and cold drink cups and salad and deli containers, to platters, trays and bar accessories, in addition to microwavable and tamper-evident containers.

* www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas/health-effects/index.html

**Journal of Sustainable Energy & Environment 11 (2020) 61-69