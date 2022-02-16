Dale Dewsbury, General Manager at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, has been honoured with a special award for best service in Great Britain & Ireland in the 2022 Michelin Star revelation ceremony.

Named as the winner of the Michelin Guide Service Award at a digital event on 15th February as part of the Michelin Guide prize ceremony, Dale’s award came as the restaurant, based at Gleneagles, retained its two-Michelin-Star status for the 17th consecutive year.

Launched in 2021, the Michelin Guide Service Award describes how Dale (pictured) has ‘the ability not only to serve his guests to the highest standard but also to simultaneously be on hand whenever his staff need him.’

It recognised how Dale has ‘led by example and has supported, encouraged, coached and shared his knowledge and experience with his team’.

Dale has been general manager since 2012 and was a core part of the team that launched Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in 2001. Dale and head chef Stevie McLaughlin continue to work together at the helm of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie following the loss of its eponymous founder in January 2019.

The latest accolades come after the restaurant negotiated a new ten-year lease with Gleneagles.

www.andrewfairlie.co.uk