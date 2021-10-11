Restaurant Associates (RAV) has added a three-year extension to its contract at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.

Providing catering and hospitality services for events and the venue’s Grasslands Restaurant and visitor cafes, the company – which is part of Compass Group UK & Ireland – will offer a new giraffe-themed food-and-drink menu as part of its celebrations of the arrival of five new giraffes.

RAV Managing Director, Steve Chandler, said: ‘Our partnership began in 2011 with the arrival of the giant pandas so it seems fitting that we mark our 10th anniversary and contract extension with the arrival of the giraffes.

‘Conservation is the core message at Edinburgh Zoo and their ethos of sustainability and high quality matches our own values. The RAV team has developed bespoke packages to support this philosophy.’

Ben Supple, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland Director of Engagement and Business Development, added: ‘This is a partnership in the truest sense of the word, with the Restaurant Associates team very much part of the RZSS family and our journey to connect people with nature and protect threatened species.

‘As a wildlife conservation charity, sustainability continues to be integral to how we develop our food offer, and Restaurant Associates share our overall philosophy.’

www.compass-group.com