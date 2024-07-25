Sabert Corporation Europe has launched an off-the-shelf range of Tray2Go – a fully recyclable packaging solution for sushi, chilled foods-to-go, confectionery and bakery products.

Sushi is growing in popularity at an impressive rate. In August last year, Tesco announced that sushi had overtaken the traditional sandwich as the UK’s fastest-growing premium lunchtime main meal.

Sabert’s UK&I managing director and European commercial director, Alex Noake, said: ‘Sushi is more than food; it’s a form of art and eating it is an experience that is balanced between taste, texture and presentation.

The popularity of sushi has been increasing over the last few years, largely driven by delivery services such as Just Eat and Deliveroo

Sabert’s mission has always been to make food look great, which itself is part of the rationale behind the development of our new range.

‘However, sustainability is the other driving force, as Tray2Go is fully recyclable. The board bases, manufactured in the UK, are made with Forestry Stewardship Council®-certified material, while the lids are made from rPET and comprise a minimum of 50% recycled material.’

Ideal for chilled food-to-go, notably sushi, and for confectionery and bakery products,

Tray2Go features:



– Innovative click-lock lid for product visibility

– Made from sustainable materials and is fully recyclable

– Available in kraft, black, or white

– Ideal for bespoke printing and customisation

– Patented ‘feet’ design

– Available in four sizes, with more currently in development

– Custom sizing also available

– Multifunctional, versatile and sustainable, robust and durable

– Double-wall tray designed for efficient nesting and secure stacking

‘Tray2Go represents a practical and sustainable solution for the presentation of sushi, other chilled food-to-go, confectionery and bakery products, and the design enables easy use in food preparation,’ concludes Alex. ‘Later this summer we will also see the launch of the brand-new Hot2Go dual-ovenable, natural fibre, lamination-free solution.’

With over 40 years’ experience in providing innovative, value-added products, Sabert offers clients the best guarantees of quality, safety and service. www.sabert.eu