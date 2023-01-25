Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported a significant increase in sales of its premium eco-friendly kraft containers. The hot containers, aimed at specialist food stores, restaurants and high-end takeaway outlets, are being picked up by a wider market since the latest plastic ban announcement, with sales rising by up to 30 percent in recent weeks.

Sitting alongside Herald’s kraft salad bowls, which are available in a selection of sizes including 500 cc, 750 cc and 1000 cc, the rectanglular hot food containers have paper lids and are designed to enhance the product offering by presenting the contents in the most optimum light.

National sales manager, David Martin, believes the surge in sales is related to recent government announcements: ‘Although the ban, which is due to be implemented in England later this year, relates primarily to plastic plates and cutlery, there is a knock-on effect for all single-use plastic. Once an intended ban hits the headlines, companies start to use up any stocks of single-use plastic products, and this often results in an overhaul.

‘With that in mind, I would expect sales of all our sustainable products to climb this year, as consumers expect to see alternatives to plastics. Eco-friendly disposables are becoming the norm. Ultimately, the packaging is usually an indicator of the quality of the end product.

