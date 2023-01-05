ScotHot, Scotland’s largest showcase for food, drink and hospitality which takes place in March, has put out a final call for potential exhibitors who are planning on securing a space at the 2023 event. With over 160 exhibitors already confirmed, remaining spaces are limited within the great halls of the SEC Glasgow.

Now in its 50th year and taking place from 8th – 9th March 2023, ScotHot is expected to welcome an estimated 7,000 visitors over the two-day event. Offering an unmissable opportunity for guests to network, meet with suppliers and learn about the latest trends from across the industry, the show is now at 80% capacity for 2023.

Exhibitors from the food and drink, technology, catering equipment, tableware and design and many more industries will be showcased over the two days, with an estimated 7,000 visitors over the two-day event.

Several of the biggest names in the industry have already confirmed, including: Alliance Scotland; Benholm; Brakes; Compass Scotland; InStock; Lynas Foodservice; WRS Systems; Nespresso; Panasonic; Elite Contract Furniture and Welbilt.

New for 2023, the Great Taste Market by the Guild of Fine Food will feature award-winning food-and-drink products from around the UK and Ireland, while at the Plant-Based Foods pavillion, guests will gain inspiration and tasters of new products from a selection of leading producers.

Other highlights at the show include the Spotlight Stage run in partnership with the STA, Scottish Culinary Championships sponsored by Compass Scotland, Liquid Academy Live, ScotHot’s Innovation Awards and the Staff Canteen Live.

Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot23, said: ‘We’re back in March and the whole team at ScotHot is very excited to welcome our partners, sponsors, exhibitors and guests to the SEC Glasgow.

‘We would urge those seeking to get a spot to do so as soon as possible as we are nearly full. It has been great to see the number of exhibitors continue to grow; after a challenging few years we’re finally able to come together and now is the time to share ideas and trends with some of the best names in the industry.’

ScotHot23 is supported by major partners including VisitScotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Licenced Trade Association (SLTA), Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN), HOSPA, The Scottish Chefs, The Staff Canteen, The Guild of Fine Food, The Caterer, and Drink Think.

Register online here.