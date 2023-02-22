ScotHot23 has unveiled its list of 50 Rising Stars to celebrate some of the most talented newcomers to Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries. Following an extensive shortlisting and judging process, with well over 200 applications considered, the list 50 Rising Stars has been revealed by organisers. Individuals were encouraged to nominate their colleagues, friends, employees, and role models in each category, not limited by age but with ten years’ industry experience or less.

Taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 8-9 March 2023, the country’s leading catering showcase will welcome over 7,000 visitors to the two-day event.

Head judge David Cochrane, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, said: ‘The submissions represent a statement on the health of the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors in Scotland.

‘There was an abundance of talent, personality and enthusiasm in the 50 Rising Stars that was inspirational to all of us.’

Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the company responsible for ScotHot, added: ‘We would like to say a huge congratulations to those who made the 50 Rising Stars list and we are looking forward to celebrating with everyone at the event next month.’

The presentation of the 50 Rising Stars, sponsored by Xpress Jobs and HIT Scotland, will take place at the Spotlight Stage at 4.30 on Wednesday 8th March. Those on the list will be presented with their certificates and invited to attend the STA and ScotHot Industry Social at Revolution in Glasgow that evening.

This year’s event will be supported by partners including VisitScotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Licenced Trade Association (SLTA), Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN), HOSPA, The Scottish Chefs, The Staff Canteen, The Guild of Fine Food, The Caterer and Drink Think.

www.scothot.co.uk

ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars 2023

Sophie Aire, Business Support Manager – People: Stack and Still Limited – Hospitality Heroes

Lorna Allison, Marketing and Merchandising Manager: Brakes Scotland – Rising Up in Retail

Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage

William Bailey, Sous/Pastry Chef: Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course – Champion Chefs

Ross Boyd, Chef-de-Partie: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish – Champion Chefs

Jack Bray, Mixologist: voco Grand Central Hotel IHG – Brilliant in Beverage

Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up in Retail

Martin Buchanan, Deputy General Manager: The Oak Tree Inn – Hospitality Heroes

Fraser Cameron, Senior Sous Chef: The Globe Inn /1610 restaurant – Champion Chefs

Debbie Cole, Wildlife guide: Dolphin Spirit – Tourism Trendsetters

Jason Coles, Skipper/Director: Wreckspeditions – Tourism Trendsetters

Jamie Crothall, Food & Beverage Director: Virgin Hotels, Edinburgh – Brilliant in Beverage

Leon Daly, Bar Supervisor: Douneside House – Brilliant in Beverage

Rory Fraser, Junior Sous Chef: Loch Melfort Hotel – Champion Chefs

Chris Geary, Managing Director: Raw Culture – Brilliant in Beverage

Guillermo Gonzalez Carmona, Front of House Manager: Ka Pao – Hospitality Heroes

Damian Kelly, General Manager: Airhouses – Hospitality Heroes

Grant Kidd, Head Chef: Ocho Inveraray – Champion Chefs

Fraser Macdonald, Visitor Services Supervisor: Preston Mill & Phantassie Doocot

Bruce MacRury, Restaurant Manager: Rusacks St Andrews – Hospitality Heroes

Zreen Mansha, Founder & CEO: Travel Scotland® – Tourism Trendsetters

Primrose Masunda, Housekeeping Manager: The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Hospitality Heroes

Rebecca McRitchie, Assistant Head Housekeeper: The Pierhouse Hotel – Hospitality Heroes

David Morgan, Conference & Banqueting Team Leader: voco Grand Central Hotel – Hospitality Heroes

Hayleigh Mullen, Guest Service Manager: Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel – Hospitality Heroes

Dinali Nadishani, Hotel Shop Manager: The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Rising Up in Retail

Mandy Paterson, Head Chef & Kitchen Manager: QME Care (Queens House Kelso Ltd) – Champion Chefs

Daniel Phillips, Chef de Partie: Room with a View – Champion Chefs

Georgia Phillips, Reservations Manager: Dalata Hotel Group / Maldron Hotel Glasgow

Catriona Piper, Group Marketing Executive: Crerar Hotels – Hospitality Heroes

Hazel Powell, Head chef and co-owner: Baern at Bowhouse, St. Monan’s, Fife – Champion Chefs

Gregg Rankin, Head Bartender: Revolution – Brilliant in Beverage

Deborah Reidie, Head Chef: Inspired Community Enterprise Trust – Champion Chefs

Claire Rennie, Managing Director: Summerhouse Drinks – Brilliant in Beverage

Melina Riddoch, Guest Experience Co-ordinator: Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course

Fleur Rush, Guest Experience Manager: Macallan Distillery Ltd – Tourism Trendsetters

Anna Sanina, Chocolatier: Bella Chocolate – Rising Up in Retail

Andrew Seward, Head Ghillie (Concierge): The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar – Tourism Trendsetters

Marcus Sherry, Head Chef: Artfarm – The Fife Arms & The Fish Shop – Champion Chefs

Grace Sikorski McCulloch, Retail Manager: Lochalsh Reuse & Recycle Hub – Rising Up in Retail

Kev Stacey, Owner: 42 Cycling – Tourism Trendsetters

Mhairi Strohm, Head of Youth Training: Hub International – Hospitality Heroes

Jessica Thompson, Co-owner and General Manager: Mingary Castle – Hospitality Heroes

Alex Thomson, Visitor Attraction Manager: The Glenturret Distillery – Tourism Trendsetters

Kieran Wight, Head Chef: Elior @ Murrayfield Stadium – Champion Chefs

Leon Wilkes Back, Head of Mixology: Virgin Hotels – Brilliant in Beverage

David Wilson, Chef De Partie: Virgin Hotels Glasgow – Champion Chefs

Lucy Wilson, Chef: Wilson’s Farm & Kitchen – Champion Chefs

Beata Winiarska, Manager: Forest Farm Gelataria – Rising Up in Retail

Dylan Wynne, Trainee Tourism Manager: Cobbs Group – Hospitality Heroes