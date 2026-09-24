ScotHot 2027 Isn’t Far Away…

ScotHot, Scotland’s premier showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism is returning to SEC, Glasgow, from 24th – 25th February.

Bringing the industry together across two days to discover what’s next in your sector – from emerging food and drink products and innovative ideas, to live culinary competitions, industry insight and the people shaping the future of hospitality.

From chefs and caterers to suppliers, producers, buyers, retailers and hospitality professionals, ScotHot provides a meeting place for the Scottish foodservice and hospitality community to connect, exchange ideas and discover new opportunities.

With hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of industry visitors expected, the show will showcase the breadth and diversity of Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality landscape, all under one roof.

Date: 24 – 25 February 2027

Location: SEC, Glasgow

Put the date in your diary. ScotHot 2027 is coming.

www.scothot.co.uk