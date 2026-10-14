ScotHot 2027: Registration Now Open!

ScotHot is back – and it’s set to be bigger, busier and packed with inspiration for 2027.

Taking place at the SEC Glasgow, from 24th-25th February, the country’s premier showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism returns to showcase for two days the latest products, suppliers, ideas and networking.

Featuring more than 250 exhibitors and 8,000 attendees, the legendary exhibition brings the industry together under one roof to explore new products and innovations, celebrate the Scottish Culinary Championships, discover regional food and drink and hear from industry leaders on the STA Spotlight Stage and Scotland’s vibrant drinks scene is explored at Liquid Academy Live.

So, whether you’re looking for inspiration, new suppliers, fresh ideas or simply want to reconnect with the industry, ScotHot 2027 is the place to be.

Registration is now open. Secure your FREE* place today at https://bit.ly/ScotHot27CateringinScot

Taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 26th – 27th February, ScotHot is the country’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. To find out more about everything happening this year and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit www.scothot.co.uk

*Free places provides for trade professionals only.