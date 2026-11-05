ScotHot 2027: Scotland’s Biggest Hospitality Showcase Returns to Glasgow

Scotland’s leading trade event for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism returns to the SEC Glasgow on 24–25 February 2027, bringing together industry professionals for two action-packed days of innovation, inspiration and networking.

With over 250 exhibitors showcasing everything from the finest Scottish produce and innovative food and drink to cutting-edge technology, catering equipment, packaging and front-of-house design, ScotHot27 promises fresh ideas and exciting discoveries around every corner.

A major highlight is the Scottish Culinary Championships, incorporating the Scottish Chef of the Year competition. Michel Roux will make a special guest appearance, presenting the coveted awards and celebrating Scotland’s exceptional culinary talent.

Returning in 2027 is the Staff Canteen Live! Stage, brought to the show by the Staff Canteen team, delivering live cooking demonstrations and culinary inspiration from leading chefs. Meanwhile, drinks professionals can explore emerging trends, exciting brands and industry insights at Liquid Academy Live, while the Great Taste Market offers a showcase of exceptional artisan food and drink.

Meanwhile, the Spotlight Stage, delivered in partnership with the Scottish Tourism Alliance, will tackle the key issues shaping hospitality’s future, from sustainability and emerging talent to technology and changing customer expectations.

Visitors can also discover the latest innovations at the ScotHot Innovation Awards, explore expert advice at the Buell Hospitality Advisory Pavilion, and experience more live culinary action across the show.

Whether you’re looking to discover new suppliers, build valuable connections or stay ahead of industry trends, ScotHot27 is the place to be.

Taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 26th – 27th February, ScotHot is the country’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. To register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit www.scothot.co.uk

