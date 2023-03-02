ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, will return to the SEC Glasgow from 8 – 9 March 2023 and this year marks the return of the exhibition’s innovation awards.

‘With an influx of new products coming onto the market since the show’s last innovation awards in 2019, this year presents an opportunity to recognise the various new products and celebrate those who produce them at the showcase,’ said Managing Director Toby Wand.

Exhibitors who entered their most innovative products within either the Food and Drink and and Equipment, Design and Technology categories will be judged by an independent panel of expert who will be looking for products that demonstrate true innovation in response to new industry challenges.

Guests to the show will have a chance to judge them for themselves, with the opportunity to vote for their favourite in each category through the new ScotHot event app.

Toby added: ‘The innovation awards are a fantastic way for us to recognise and celebrate some incredible products that have been launched in the last four years. It’s been a great experience so far and our expert judges have managed to narrow down some finalists from a long list of very strong competition.’

ScotHot takes place at the SEC Glasgow from 8-9 March 2023. Click here to register in advance.

The ScotHot’s Innovation Awards Finalists for 2023 include:

Food and Drink Category:

Aviko – SuperCrunch Pure & Rustic Belhaven Smokehouse – Belhaven Smokehouse Charcoal Smoked Salmon Clootie McToot Ltd – Traditional Clootie McToot Dumpling Dunnet Bay Distillers – Rock Rose Gin Citrus Coastal Edition Four Seasons Harvest – Mixologists Garden Great Glen Charcuterie – Green Pepper Venison Salami 80g Sliced Retail Pack Imaginative cuisine – Gastrodust Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Cill Targhlain Gin Lucent Drinks Ltd – LUXLO Spirits McWhinney’s Sausages LTD – McWhinney’s Flamin’ Hot Moving Mountains Foods – Moving Mountains No Chicken Burger Pantha Milk Roehill Springs Distillery – Roehill Springs Honeyberry Gin Wee Tea Company – Individual Wrapped Biodegradable Coffee Bags

Catering Equipment, Design & Technology Category: