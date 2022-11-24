ScotHot Releases 50th Anniversary Video For 2023 Return
November 24
10:15 2022
ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism, is returning to the SEC Glasgow from 8th-9th March.
As the renowned event celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights over the past years, and what’s to come for 2023…
To find out more about what’s in store at ScotHot 2023, visit www.scothot.co.uk.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment