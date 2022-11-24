ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism, is returning to the SEC Glasgow from 8th-9th March.

As the renowned event celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights over the past years, and what’s to come for 2023…

Click on the image above to download the 50th anniversary promotional video

To find out more about what’s in store at ScotHot 2023, visit www.scothot.co.uk.