ScotHot Releases 50th Anniversary Video For 2023 Return

November 24
10:15 2022
ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism, is returning to the SEC Glasgow from 8th-9th March.

As the renowned event celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights over the past years, and what’s to come for 2023…

To find out more about what’s in store at ScotHot 2023, visit www.scothot.co.uk.

