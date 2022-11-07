Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism opened for registration today, Monday 7th November. Returning to the SEC Glasgow from 8th-9th March following a four-year pandemic-related break, ScotHot23 offers an unmissable opportunity for guests to meet with suppliers, share ideas and to learn about the latest trends from across the industry.

Now in its 50th year and supported by partners including VisitScotland, Scotland Food and Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Chefs, the Staff Canteen, the Caterer and Drink Think, ScotHot23 is expected to welcome an estimated 7,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors over the two-day event.

Suppliers from the food and drink, technology, equipment, tableware and design industries will be showcased over the two days, with some of the biggest names in the industry already confirmed to attend, including Alliance Scotland, Braehead Foods, Benholm, Brakes, Compass Scotland, InStock, Lynas Foodservice, WRS Systems, Nespresso, Panasonic, Elite Contract Furniture and Welbilt.

New for 2023, the Great Taste Market by the Guild of Fine Food will feature award-winning food and drink products from around the UK and Ireland, while over at Plant-Based Foods, guests will get inspiration and tasters of new products from a selection of leading plant-based producers.

Other highlights at the show include the Spotlight Stage, run in partnership with the STA, the Scottish Culinary Championships sponsored by Compass Scotland (incorporating the Scottish Chef of the Year competition) Liquid Academy Live, ScotHot’s Innovation Awards and The Staff Canteen Live.

Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot23, said: ‘The past few years have been so challenging for these industries but now we look to the future to share ideas, inspiration and trends with some of the best names in the business. We’re back – bigger and better than ever – and we can’t wait to welcome our partners, sponsors, exhibitors and guests to ScotHot23.’

David Hay, Managing Director of Compass Scotland, added: ‘Compass and ScotHot have enjoyed a long-standing partnership for many years and we’re excited about continuing to showcase chefs and develop the next generation of talent in the Scottish hospitality sector.’

To find out more visit www.scothot.co.uk/ and follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/ScotHot/, Twitter https://twitter.com/ScotHot2023 and Instagram www.instagram.com/scottishhospitalityshow/.