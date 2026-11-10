Scottish Culinary Championships Open For Entries

There are just over three months until the Scottish Culinary Championships get underway at ScotHot 2027, which takes place at the SEC Glasgow between 24th and 25th February next year.

Highlights include:

Live Theatre Competitions: Featuring high-energy workstations, the Live Theatre stage will be a hub of culinary action as chefs compete in fast-paced, back-to-back cooking challenges suited to all skill levels. The main events will be the Scottish Chef of the Year 2027 Competition, sponsored by Lomond Foods, and the Scottish Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by the Scotch Beef Club. Winners of both competitions will be awarded their prize by the patron of Scottish Chefs, Michel Roux. New for 2027, the line-up for Live Theatre classes now includes: the National College Team Challenge for young chefs; Modern Trend – world cuisine class for all levels; classical chicken class for junior levels; filled pasta; and a Creedy carver duck challenge for senior classes.

The Skills Arena: The Skills Arena is tailored for newcomers to the industry, including cold live classes aimed at helping students, apprentices and other trainees. An ideal stepping stone for chefs at the start of their careers, these competitions have no age restrictions for entry. This year’s schedule includes a range of essential skills, from fish and vegetable preparation, to pastry and butchery. Meanwhile, the Smoked Trout challenge is set to be a highlight in the schedule.

Offering a range of competitions designed to inspire and challenge chefs at every stage of their career, there’s an opportunity for participants to exhibit their skills, creativity and innovation through a variety of culinary competitions

Culinary Art Competitions: This category will showcase chef artistry and enable chefs to demonstrate their creativity across a variety of mediums. Classes include sugar craft, pastry, kitchen larder, restaurant plates and food photography.

Following a record-breaking show in 2025 that attracted over 8,000 trade buyers, ScotHot 2027 is poised to build on its success as it celebrates 54 years of showcasing Scotland’s vibrant food and hospitality sectors.

Kevin MacGillivray, Chief Executive of Scottish Chefs, said: ‘Competitions are a great experience for young chefs and seasoned competitors to compete and be judged by their peers.’

Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot27, added: ‘ScotHot continues to be a must-attend event for the food, drink, and hospitality industries, and the Scottish Culinary Championships always prove to be a highlight of the show. We anticipate the level of talent this year to be some of the best we have ever seen.’

Entries for the Scottish Culinary Championships are now open, with a deadline of 29th January 2027, while Scottish Chef of the Year entries close on 8th January 2027.

The 2027 Scottish Culinary Championships are supported by leading industry brands, including Atosa, NFU Mutual, Lockhart Catering Equipment, Sysco, TUGO Foods, Riso Gallo, Ochil Foods, Lomond Foods and The Scotch Beef Club. Taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 26th – 27th February, ScotHot is the country’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. To find out more about everything happening this year and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit www.scothot.co.uk

For more information and to enter the Scottish Culinary Championships, visit: www.scothot.co.uk/scottish-culinary-championships