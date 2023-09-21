The independent Scottish catering, events, and venue operator, Hickory, has announced an exclusive partnership with The Merchants’ Hall, acting as sole caterers and venue managers.

The 19th-Century building (pictured), which is owned by the Royal Company of Merchants of The City of Edinburgh, seats up to 150 dinner guests and acts as a venue for weddings, fundraisers and receptions.

Hickory Managing Director, Stephanie Stubbs, said: ‘Our team brings creativity and industry expertise, consistent high quality and commercial understanding.’

The Membership, Events and Communications Manager for the Royal Company of Merchants, Gill Daniell, added: ‘With their exceptional quality of service and catering, Hickory’s impressive investment in sustainability represents our vision and aims for the future of our historic venue.’

www.hickoryfood.co.uk