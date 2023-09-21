Scottish Excellence Award-Winners Hickory Announces Merchants Hall Partnership
The independent Scottish catering, events, and venue operator, Hickory, has announced an exclusive partnership with The Merchants’ Hall, acting as sole caterers and venue managers.
The 19th-Century building (pictured), which is owned by the Royal Company of Merchants of The City of Edinburgh, seats up to 150 dinner guests and acts as a venue for weddings, fundraisers and receptions.
Hickory Managing Director, Stephanie Stubbs, said: ‘Our team brings creativity and industry expertise, consistent high quality and commercial understanding.’
The Membership, Events and Communications Manager for the Royal Company of Merchants, Gill Daniell, added: ‘With their exceptional quality of service and catering, Hickory’s impressive investment in sustainability represents our vision and aims for the future of our historic venue.’
