A double finalist in the 2024 Scottish Excellence Awards has announced the launch of a specialist private-dining catering arm of their award-nominated restaurant in Aberdeen. Kevin Dalgleish (pictured), chef-patron of Amuse in Aberdeen, will launch Bespoke Catering by Amuse later this summer.

In addition to appearing as an S.E.A finalist, the Two-AA-Rosette restaurant is also featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland, and has achieved accolades such as the ‘Best Eating Experience’ at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

Extending this commitment to excellence beyond the restaurant’s doors, Bespoke Catering by Amuse aims to offer tailored catering services for a wide range of events, including corporate gatherings, weddings and dinner parties.

‘Our mission is to bring the same level of culinary excellence and attention to detail that guests experience at Amuse directly to their events,’ said Chef of the Year finalist, Kevin.

www.amuse-restaurant.com