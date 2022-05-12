City of Glasgow College Hospitality Management student, Tara Humphrey, has won Front of House at this year’s Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or, the national hospitality industry competition for college students and apprentices.

Tara (pictured) will join the other winners on a visit to the Worldchefs’ Congress and Expo in Abu Dhabi in June and spend a gastronomic weekend in Dubai. The 19-year-old, based in Auchterarder, is also in the running for UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year.

Jane Carr-Gomm, Associate Dean for Hospitality and Tourism at City of Glasgow College, said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement for Tara and reflects her skill, professionalism and work ethic.

‘Taking part in such competitions create the ideal testing ground for our students, challenging them to perfect their skills and techniques, and providing a valuable high-pressure learning experience.’

A former pupil of Glenalmond College in Perth, Tara is only in her first year of a two-year HND course at City of Glasgow College.

www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk