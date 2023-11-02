Catering Scotland

Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Shortlist Released

November 02
14:33 2023
The shortlist of finalists for the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards has been released.

The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by Sodexo
– Eastbank Academy, Glasgow
– Firpark Secondary School, Motherwell
– Lochend Community High School, Glasgow
– Parkhill Secondary School, Glasgow

The Foodservice Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Thomas Franks Scotland
PLEASE NOTE: THE SHORTLIST FOR THIS AWARD WILL BE PUBLISHED BY MIDNIGHT on FRIDAY 3rd NOVEMBER

The Student Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Chartwells Independent
– Amber Rissmann, Mearns Castle High School, Glasgow
– Sarah Smart, Mackie Academy, Stonehaven

The Wellbeing in Education Award, sponsored by Litmus Partnership
– Barrhead High School, Glasgow
– Cargilfield Prep School, Edinburgh
– George Watson’s College, Edinburgh
– Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Pelican Procurement Services
– Owen MacLeod, City of Edinburgh Council
– Dawn Meikle, George Watson’s College, Edinburgh
– Darren Tonge, St Leonard’s School, St Andrews
– Karen Young, The High School of Glasgow

The Scottish School Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering
– Scott Ackroyd, Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh
– David Barnett, Independents by Sodexo
– Donald McInnes Clydebank High School, Glasgow
– Gordon Stewart, Craigclowan School, Perth

The Lifetime Excellence Award, sponsored by Thomas Franks Scotland
The winner of this award will be announced on the evening of Wednesday 29th November at George Watson’s College, Edinburgh

The awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday 29th November 2023 at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh (pictured above). The black-tie dinner acts as a showcase for the host school and presents an ideal opportunity to network with fellow industry leaders while  entertaining colleagues, friends and associates in the exquisite surroundings of one of the country’s most remarkable venues.

Visit www.schoolfoodawards.com for more information on the shortlist, judges, sponsors and to book tickets.

