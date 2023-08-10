Scottish seaweed start-up, Seaweed Enterprises Ltd, has announced plans to develop a primary processing facility in Fife. Having retained seven jobs in the local region following the purchase of assets from Mara Seaweed (in Administration), the new company has set its sights on becoming the UK’s leading harvesting and processing hub.

CEO Pete Higgins (pictured), has taken on the senior team from Mara Seaweed, including Arnie Sathiy and Clare Dean, both of whom have several years’ experience in the seaweed industry.

Having already secured private investment to roll out its business plan, which aims to see it grow to become the leading seaweed processing hub, the firm’s goal is to broaden its revenue base across a range of commercial opportunities, from the food industry to skincare and agri-business.

‘Working in partnership with Scottish seaweed farmers we are proud to be developing innovative products to the highest standard,’ commented Mr Higgings.

‘Our state-of-the-art facility will offer volume, versatility and refinement.’