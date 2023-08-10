Catering Scotland

Scottish Seaweed Start-up Launches Plans For Processing Hub

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • XpressJobs Introduces JobVibe OIOpublisher We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  

Scottish Seaweed Start-up Launches Plans For Processing Hub

Scottish Seaweed Start-up Launches Plans For Processing Hub
August 10
12:10 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Scottish seaweed start-up, Seaweed Enterprises Ltd, has announced plans to develop a primary processing facility in Fife. Having retained seven jobs in the local region following the purchase of assets from Mara Seaweed (in Administration), the new company has set its sights on becoming the UK’s leading harvesting and processing hub. 

CEO Pete Higgins (pictured), has taken on the senior team from Mara Seaweed, including Arnie Sathiy and Clare Dean, both of whom have several years’ experience in the seaweed industry.

Having already secured private investment to roll out its business plan, which aims to see it grow to become the leading seaweed processing hub, the firm’s goal is to broaden its revenue base across a range of commercial opportunities, from the food industry to skincare and agri-business.

‘Working in partnership with Scottish seaweed farmers we are proud to be developing innovative products to the highest standard,’ commented Mr Higgings.

‘Our state-of-the-art facility will offer volume, versatility and refinement.’

Tags
seaweed scotlandseaweed suppliers scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • XpressJobs Introduces JobVibe We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to stand...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.