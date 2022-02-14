Seafood Scotland will attend Gulfood as the organisation kick-starts a number of activities to spread the word about Scottish seafood.

Natalie Bell, Head of Trade Marketing at Seafood Scotland (pictured), said: ‘A recent report from the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development showed that UAE residents eat nearly twice the amount of fish than the world average. With seafood a popular choice in the region, we’re looking forward to spreading the word about the fantastic choice of quality species our country offers.’

Natalie Bell

Seafood Scotland’s Matthew Hurst will also be joining the team in the UAE with a focus on Scottish langoustine.

Gulfood has always kicked off our trade show calendar and we are thrilled to be in Middle East again.

www.seafoodscotland.org