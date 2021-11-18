Seafood Scotland has welcomed two new senior staff as the trade body doubles down on efforts to promote the industry both at home and around the world.

With more than a decade of experience in the sector, Karen Galloway (pictured above left) joins as Head of Retail to focus on initiatives within retail.

Matthew Hurst (above right) joins as Programme Manager from Loch Duart, where he worked in international sales for six years. He will oversee delivery of key industry-led workstreams to improve the langoustine supply chain.

Meanwhile, Natalie Bell (below) returns from maternity leave to take up her position as Head of Trade Marketing (Asia, Europe and Middle East).

Natalie Bell returns from maternity leave

Donna Fordyce, Chief Executive of Seafood Scotland, said: ‘Karen brings a wealth of knowledge and an extensive network of contacts to her new role, while Matthew’s expertise in sales, particularly overseas, will be crucial as we explore new global markets for langoustine.’

www.seafoodscotland.org