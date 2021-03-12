Following the success of a series of Scottish chef masterclasses last summer, Seafood from Scotland has announced it will run a new series this year. The classes, delivered in association with CJ Jackson of Billingsgate Seafood School and CIS Excellence Awards Board member, Roy Brett, are open to chefs working at all levels across the UK.

Designed personally by Roy and CJ, the latest series will help chefs to identify what to look for when sourcing quality Scottish seafood, alongside different fish-mongering techniques across a wide range of species and seafood categories.

Taking place via Zoom the events include:

WEDNESDAY 24th MARCH: 10.30am – “Both Ends of the Scale“

This session will look at turbot, a premium whitefish, versus more cost- effective alternatives such as megrim

WEDNESDAY 31st MARCH: 10.30am – “Shell to Plate “

Lobster, langoustine, razor clams and whelks, plus a live cook-off.



Highlighting the importance and complexities of seafood seasonality, this session will focus on the mackerel fishing season and the best time to serve oysters. Demos include gurnard, oysters, mackerel and plaice.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/seafood-from-scotland-fishmonger-masterclasses-2021-tickets-143125926499