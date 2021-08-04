Seafood Scotland has launched a brand-new podcast series which aims to provide listeners with behind-the-scenes access to the industry.

Entitled Stories from the Sea, the podcasts feature Journalists Penni Latin and Dan Holland as they journey around the country meeting the people who make the seafood industry the success it has become.

In the first episode, Latin is joined Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioner, George West and Loch Bay Restaurant’s chef, Michael Smith.

There are nine episodes in total, covering topics from aquaculture to Scottish produce and everything in between, with a new podcast released at the end of each month.

Seafood Scotland’s Clare MacDougall, (pictured below), said: ‘These podcasts give listeners an insight into the people and places that make the sector so special.

Clare MacDougall, Head of Trade Marketing (Middle East, North America and UK) at Seafood Scotland

‘As part of the journey we learn more about the key roles they play in producing such exceptional seafood that is prized around the globe.’

Episode one is available to download at: https://open.spotify.com/show/68tRABLg435TuuJvkbD7ki

www.seafoodscotland.org

@SeafoodScotland