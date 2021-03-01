Catering Scotland

Shortlist Announced For Delayed CIS Excellence Awards 2020 in Partnership with Caterer.com

March 01
11:53 2021
The shortlist has been released for the 2020 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com. Delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards – which should have taken place at the end of May last year – reopened for entries in the summer after the health crisis interrupted the nominations process in March 2020.

Although the awards recognise the success and efforts of hospitality and tourism organisations and individuals all over Scotland from the previous year, 2019, three new categories were added when entries reopened last summer. Reflecting the work undertaken by businesses and workers since the pandemic began, the Collaboration Award, the Innovation Award and the Social & Community Award aimed to highlight, publicise and celebrate the inspiration, selflessness and dedication of people during this period of unprecedented hardship and upheaval.

The list of finalists is provided below. While we are unable to commit to a traditional awards event at this current time, we do have a plan of action for when the winners are announced once the present period of lock-down is lifted. Details will be released in due course but if you have any queries please do not hesitate to get in touch in all the usual ways.

In the meantime, we wanted to thank all nominees for their time and efforts in entering and updating their entries, and we also wanted to thank the amazing Awards Advisory Board and our award sponsors, without whom we would not have been able to put this list together, especially in such exceptional circumstances.

So without further delay, here are the finalists of the 2020 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com.  

The Employee Engagement and Support Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

  • Buzzworks Holdings, Kilmarnock
  • Fairmont St Andrews
  • Manorview Hotels and Leisure Group, Renfrewshire 

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and the healthyliving award

  • Hickory, Edinburgh
  • Runach Arainn, Isle of Arran
  • Sodexo at Hampden Park
  • Ten Hill Place Hotel, Edinburgh

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, sponsored by Tilda

  • Barry Bryson, Cater Edinburgh
  • Paul Cuthbert, Western House Hotel at Ayr Racecourse
  • Paul Hood, Heritage Portfolio Ltd
  • Kevin Hope, BaxterStorey Ltd

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award

  • BaxterStorey at City of Glasgow College
  • Chartwells Independent at Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh
  • Inspire Catering Ltd
  • Thomas Franks Ltd

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz

  • Boat Brae Bar and Restaurant, Newport-On-Tay
  • The Bridge Inn at Ratho
  • The Ship Inn at Elie

The Collaboration Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

  • Edinburgh School of Food and Wine/Edinburgh Food Social
  • Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, Edinburgh
  • MacGregor’s Bar/Local Vendors, Inverness

The Social and Community Award

  • Edinburgh Food Social
  • Hickory, Edinburgh
  • 1051 Great Western Road, Glasgow
  • Vinclusive, Glasgow

The Innovation Award

  • The Allanton Inn, Berwickshire
  • Hickory, Edinburgh
  • Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh 

The Food Tourism Award, co-sponsored by Seafood Scotland and Sodexo

  • Craigies Farm, Queensferry
  • The Stranraer Oyster Festival

The Hospitality Educator Award

  • Jane Carr-Gomm, City of Glasgow College
  • Robbie Phillips, City of Glasgow College
  • Darren Seggie, City of Glasgow College

The Group Hotel Award, sponsored by InStock

  • Fairmont St Andrews
  • The Old Course Golf Resort and Spa, St Andrews
  • Radisson RED, Glasgow

The Patisserie Chef Award

  • Ashley MacMillan, Edinburgh School of Food and Wine
  • Kayleigh Turner, Number One at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh

The Employee of the Year Award

  • Lindsay Prior, Inspire Catering Ltd
  • Gillian Purdie, Glenapp Castle

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Keenan Recycling

  • Douneside House, Aberdeenshire
  • Coll Hotel, Isle of Coll
  • Crinan Hotel, Argyll
  • Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by HRC Recruitment

  • Luke Allan, Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire
  • Fraser Cameron, The Globe Inn, Dumfries
  • Chris Strassheim, Hickory, Edinburgh

The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by Pelican Procurement

  • Edinbane Lodge, Isle of Skye
  • The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
  • Number One at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh
  • The Road Hole Restaurant, St Andrews

The Well-being Award in Hospitality Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

  • Buzzworks Holdings, Kilmarnock
  • Hawksmoor, Edinburgh
  • Hilton Garden Inn, Glasgow

The Restaurant Newcomer Award, sponsored by TLT LLP

  • Boat Brae Bar and Restaurant, Newport-on-Tay
  • Fazenda, Edinburgh
  • Noto, Edinburgh

The Chef of the Year Award, Sponsored by BaxterStorey Ltd

  • Roberta Hall-McCarron
  • Martin Hollis
  • Derek Johnstone
  • Stuart Ralston

The Lifetime Excellence Award, co-sponsored by Braehead Foods and City of Glasgow College

The winner of this award will be revealed in due course.

The Andrew Fairlie Excellence Award

The winner of this award will be revealed in due course.

