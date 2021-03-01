The shortlist has been released for the 2020 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com. Delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards – which should have taken place at the end of May last year – reopened for entries in the summer after the health crisis interrupted the nominations process in March 2020.

Although the awards recognise the success and efforts of hospitality and tourism organisations and individuals all over Scotland from the previous year, 2019, three new categories were added when entries reopened last summer. Reflecting the work undertaken by businesses and workers since the pandemic began, the Collaboration Award, the Innovation Award and the Social & Community Award aimed to highlight, publicise and celebrate the inspiration, selflessness and dedication of people during this period of unprecedented hardship and upheaval.

The list of finalists is provided below. While we are unable to commit to a traditional awards event at this current time, we do have a plan of action for when the winners are announced once the present period of lock-down is lifted. Details will be released in due course but if you have any queries please do not hesitate to get in touch in all the usual ways.

In the meantime, we wanted to thank all nominees for their time and efforts in entering and updating their entries, and we also wanted to thank the amazing Awards Advisory Board and our award sponsors, without whom we would not have been able to put this list together, especially in such exceptional circumstances.

So without further delay, here are the finalists of the 2020 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com.

The Employee Engagement and Support Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Buzzworks Holdings, Kilmarnock

Fairmont St Andrews

Manorview Hotels and Leisure Group, Renfrewshire

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and the healthyliving award

Hickory, Edinburgh

Runach Arainn, Isle of Arran

Sodexo at Hampden Park

Ten Hill Place Hotel, Edinburgh

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, sponsored by Tilda

Barry Bryson, Cater Edinburgh

Paul Cuthbert, Western House Hotel at Ayr Racecourse

Paul Hood, Heritage Portfolio Ltd

Kevin Hope, BaxterStorey Ltd

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award

BaxterStorey at City of Glasgow College

Chartwells Independent at Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh

Inspire Catering Ltd

Thomas Franks Ltd

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz

Boat Brae Bar and Restaurant, Newport-On-Tay

The Bridge Inn at Ratho

The Ship Inn at Elie

The Collaboration Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Edinburgh School of Food and Wine/Edinburgh Food Social

Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, Edinburgh

MacGregor’s Bar/Local Vendors, Inverness

The Social and Community Award

Edinburgh Food Social

Hickory, Edinburgh

1051 Great Western Road, Glasgow

Vinclusive, Glasgow

The Innovation Award

The Allanton Inn, Berwickshire

Hickory, Edinburgh

Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Food Tourism Award, co-sponsored by Seafood Scotland and Sodexo

Craigies Farm, Queensferry

The Stranraer Oyster Festival

The Hospitality Educator Award

Jane Carr-Gomm, City of Glasgow College

Robbie Phillips, City of Glasgow College

Darren Seggie, City of Glasgow College

The Group Hotel Award, sponsored by InStock

Fairmont St Andrews

The Old Course Golf Resort and Spa, St Andrews

Radisson RED, Glasgow

The Patisserie Chef Award

Ashley MacMillan, Edinburgh School of Food and Wine

Kayleigh Turner, Number One at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh

The Employee of the Year Award

Lindsay Prior, Inspire Catering Ltd

Gillian Purdie, Glenapp Castle

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Keenan Recycling

Douneside House, Aberdeenshire

Coll Hotel, Isle of Coll

Crinan Hotel, Argyll

Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by HRC Recruitment

Luke Allan, Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

Fraser Cameron, The Globe Inn, Dumfries

Chris Strassheim, Hickory, Edinburgh

The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by Pelican Procurement

Edinbane Lodge, Isle of Skye

The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh

Number One at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh

The Road Hole Restaurant, St Andrews

The Well-being Award in Hospitality Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

Buzzworks Holdings, Kilmarnock

Hawksmoor, Edinburgh

Hilton Garden Inn, Glasgow

The Restaurant Newcomer Award, sponsored by TLT LLP

Boat Brae Bar and Restaurant, Newport-on-Tay

Fazenda, Edinburgh

Noto, Edinburgh

The Chef of the Year Award, Sponsored by BaxterStorey Ltd

Roberta Hall-McCarron

Martin Hollis

Derek Johnstone

Stuart Ralston

The Lifetime Excellence Award, co-sponsored by Braehead Foods and City of Glasgow College

The winner of this award will be revealed in due course.

The Andrew Fairlie Excellence Award

The winner of this award will be revealed in due course.