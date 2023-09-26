Catering Scotland

Skye Hotel Group Judged Best For Customer Service

Skye Hotel Group Judged Best For Customer Service

Skye Hotel Group Judged Best For Customer Service
September 26
11:20 2023
The Sonas Hotel Collection has been judged the best business for customer service in the Highlands and Islands.

The group, which comprises three hotels on the Isle of Skye, was presented with the Loganair Award for Customer Service, Care and Experience at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry‘s regional business awards of the in Inverness earlier this month.

Speaking after the ceremony, Sonas’s co-founder, Anne Gracie Gunn (pictured above, second from right), said: ‘We have had such wonderful feedback from guests regarding each and every member of staff. It is our employees who provide guest service and so their care, nurture and training are inextricably linked. Happy staff generally means happy guests, and Sonas hotels follow this mantra every single day. The consistent quality of service is particularly crucial in the Highlands and islands because tourism is such a vital part of the regional economy.’

Sonas’ hotels include Duisdale (pictured above) and Toravaig, on the southern peninsula of Sleat and Skeabost, near Portree.

www.skyehotel.co.uk

duisdale hotelskye hotels sonas hotel collectionSonas Hotelstoravaig hotel
