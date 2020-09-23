The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) said today that the announcement of a 10pm early closing for the industry from Friday will have a devastating effect on the hospitality sector.

SLTA Managing Director, Colin Wilkinson (pictured), said: ‘Research shows that the industry has spent around £15m on training and implementing social distancing measures across the sector to reopen and rebuild consumer confidence.

‘For many, these new restrictions will be the final nail in the coffin, particularly for operators in the late-night economy and those providing for the younger market for which these measures are effectively a lockdown. ‘The recently introduced six-person two-household rule knocked customer confidence and the announcement today will only dent it further.

Mr Wilkinson continued: ‘The industry is struggling to survive and operators will question why further restrictions are being focused onto our pubs, bars and restaurants.

‘With only 4.6% of outbreaks in England related to hospitality venues and with one in 10 pubs in England already operating with some form of curfew, the ‘R’ rate is still increasing and so many will fail to understand why these new restrictions for the industry are being introduced.’

According to the SLTA boss, the organisation has asked the Scottish Government to provide information on the ‘R’ rate stemming from the Scottish pub, bar and restaurant sector.

He added: ‘The First Minister stated that a high proportion of transmissions and infections stem from household gatherings. ‘While we recognise the need to support the Government and manage the risk of increasing infection rates, we are concerned that the curtailing of opening hours will only lead to increased non-compliance in other areas such as households, an area which the First Minister identified as a key driver.

‘With these further restrictions coming into place, the UK and Scottish Governments must now act by providing a sector-specific comprehensive package of support for those most in need to ensure the survival of all sub-sectors of the licensed trade industry.’

