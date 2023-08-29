Catering Scotland

Sodexo Schools Division Retains Prestigious Scottish Contracts

August 29
13:20 2023
Sodexo’s schools’ catering division has announced the retention of two of its most prized contracts.

Following a formal tender process, Independents by Sodexo has secured contract extensions with Edinburgh Academy (EA) and Strathallan School, retaining catering, hospitality and cleaning services.

After thirty years delivering catering and cleaning services for the 1,200 students at EA’s nursery, junior and senior schools (pictured), Sodexo will extend its cleaning services throughout the entire school, including the gym, classrooms, dining rooms and corridors for a further five years.

Meanwhile, the catering contract at Strathallan School, has been extended for a further seven years. Sodexo UK & Ireland’s managing director for schools, Steve Hawkins, said: ‘With the students back to school this month, the local teams are really looking forward to showcasing our new offers and initiatives, and to working with the schools on transforming their dining spaces.’

The Scottish School Food Awards, which are open for entries now, were developed to celebrate and promote schools that prioritise well-being, sustainability and the provision of high quality food and nutrition. Open to state-run, private and public schools throughout the country, the awards are judged by a panel of leading independent experts from across the education sector and aim to showcase the highest levels of achievement, innovation, care, community cooperation and development of young people. The Scottish School Food Awards are open for entries now at www.schoolfoodawards.com. Nominations close at Midnight on Friday 8th September.

