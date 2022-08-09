Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham + Sibbald have announced the sale of the Isle of Colonsay Hotel on the eponymous isle on the Inner Hebrides. The traditional country property benefits from nine letting bedrooms, restaurant with sea views and a comfortable lounge area with fireplaces, in addition to a public bar that the locals support during the summer and winter months.

Peter Seymour, Director of Hotel and Leisure with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘This hotel offers the buyers a wonderful opportunity to enhance a truly wonderful business and we were delighted to introduce a proactive purchaser to the Howards after it had been on the market with another agent before we were appointed. We wish the purchasers every success with this stunning asset and look forward to seeing how they develop the business.’

The Colonsay Hotel is being purchased by an unnamed couple who have now acquired two hotels in the Islands this year. The purchase consideration was not disclosed but Graham and Sibbald were inviting offers over £650,000 for the Colonsay Hotel.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.