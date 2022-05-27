Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham + Sibbald have announced the sale of the Rosehall Hotel in Edinburgh. Located in a bustling, accessible area of the capital, the Victorian end-terrace property forms a private hotel and guesthouse business with eight letting bedrooms, a lounge bar and three-bed private accommodation.

The new owners are Edinburgh-based Man Tam and Jennifer Pang, who are first-time buyers in the hotel and leisure trade.

Graham and Sibbald consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘The availability of a quality hotel/guest house in a prominent position, close to the city centre, is a rare thing and this was reflected in the level of interest expressed in the Rosehall Hotel.’

The purchase consideration was not disclosed but Graham and Sibbald were inviting offers around £950,000 for the Rosehall Hotel, 101 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh. www.g-s.co.uk.