SOLD! Graham and Sibbald Announce the Sale of Rosehall Hotel, Edinburgh
Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham + Sibbald have announced the sale of the Rosehall Hotel in Edinburgh. Located in a bustling, accessible area of the capital, the Victorian end-terrace property forms a private hotel and guesthouse business with eight letting bedrooms, a lounge bar and three-bed private accommodation.
The new owners are Edinburgh-based Man Tam and Jennifer Pang, who are first-time buyers in the hotel and leisure trade.
Graham and Sibbald consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘The availability of a quality hotel/guest house in a prominent position, close to the city centre, is a rare thing and this was reflected in the level of interest expressed in the Rosehall Hotel.’
The purchase consideration was not disclosed but Graham and Sibbald were inviting offers around £950,000 for the Rosehall Hotel, 101 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh. www.g-s.co.uk.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment