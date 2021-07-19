Catering Scotland

Sonas Collection Recruits New Group GM For Three Skye Hotels

July 19
16:12 2021
The Isle of Skye’s Sonas Collection has announced the appointment of Andreas Maszczyk as Group General Manager.

German-born Andreas, 45, who previously headed up the 240-bed George Hotel in Edinburgh and the St David’s Hotel and Spa at Cardiff Bay, will be responsible for managing the Skye-based group’s Duisdale, Toravaig and Skeabost properties.

Anne Gracie Gunn (pictured with Andreas and her daughter, Jennifer), who founded the Sonas Collection with her late husband, Ken, said: ‘Andreas has a remarkable track record and we are delighted he has agreed to add his experience and expertise to our family-run business on this wonderful island.’

www.skyehotel.co.uk

