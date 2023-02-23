Catering Scotland

Soup Container Sales Soar for Herald

February 23
11:43 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has recorded significant sales growth of its double wall soup containers, with orders jumping by around 40 percent compared to this time last year. As the cold weather continues, the kraft and white containers – which are aimed at lunch providers, sandwich shops, specialist food stores and delicatessens – have proven to be a big hit for those looking to offer the highest quality packaging to complement their produce.

Equipped to accommodate a multitude of contents, from soups and noodles to salads and desserts, the versatile containers complement the quality disposables manufacturer and supplier’s selection of premium, eco-friendly kraft salad bowls, enabling caterers and food-to-go suppliers to source both products at once.

 Herald’s National Sales manager, David Martin, comments: ‘The increase in sales of the soup containers and the popularity of the salad bowls reflect the growing trend to focus on high quality, durable products that enhance the consumer eating experience. It justifies any increase in food take-out costs and reflects the value of the overall product.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the new catalogue.

biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
