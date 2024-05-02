Foods and Wines from Spain and Alimentos de España will be presenting Taste Spain Edinburgh on Monday 20th May at The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh.

Taste Spain Edinburgh offers a fantastic opportunity to delve into Spain’s renowned foods, providing an immersive experience to discover the rich flavours, exceptional quality, and authentic essence of the Spanish culinary world.

This trade event will be a showcase of Spanish gastronomy featuring artisan cheese, jamón -dry-cured ham, chorizo, olive oil, canned fish, beans, honey, apple paste and craft ciders.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the producers, sample products, and learn about the diverse range of foods produced in the regions of Asturias, Andalusia, Castile and León and Castilla-La Mancha. All the producers are family owned and focused on their regional specialities.

Food importers, wholesalers, specialist retailers, hospitality and catering buyers from across Scotland and the north of England are invited to register here. The event also coincides with the Edinburgh edition of the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting, a tasting featuring two hundred Spanish wines at the same venue.

Fernando Muñoz, UK Director of Foods and Wines from Spain, said “last year we commissioned an in-depth market survey which found that there is a desire for seeing trade events outside of London. This insight has informed us when developing our promotional strategy for 2024. We are therefore delighted to be able to bring together a group of quality focused producers to the iconic Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh for the first time, creating a convenient platform for the Scottish trade to meet producers and experience the gastronomic diversity that Spain has to offer.”

The event will take place from 12pm until 5pm at The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh, a light lunch will be available between 1pm and 2pm.

Visitors to the show can register here. To discover more about foods and wines from Spain, email spainfoodwineUK@comercio.mineco.es or visit www.foodswinesfromspain.com