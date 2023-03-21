Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has expanded its paper straw range to include straight-angle cut straws and straight spoon straws in its Jazz Café range.

The complete selection includes jumbo paper straws, bottle straws, smoothie straws and cocktail straws, along with 6mm red stripe paper straws for added hygiene and cleanliness.

Regularly reviewing its product range in response to the ban on plastic and as demand for eco-friendly products increases, Herald is renowned for its vast catalogue of goods that provides an unrivalled breadth of choice.

‘Straws have always been front and centre of the campaign to ban plastics and we have been increasing our eco-friendly straw selection for some time,’ said National Sales Director, David Martin.

‘Sitting alongside our large selection of PLA straws, which are 100 per cent biodegradable and come in black and clear, the paper straws provide an eco-friendly option for pubs, restaurants, café and bar operators.’

