The winner of the Springboard charity’s Futurechef competition has been revealed as Phoebe Lawson from Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

The final, which took place at Westminster Kingsway College yesterday, saw 12 young chefs from across the UK and Ireland battle it out to be crowned champion.

The competition, which has seen almost 200,000 young people aged 12-16 take part since it began in 1999, is backed by Clare Smyth and Tom Kerridge and has inspired many to become successful chefs.

Working with mentor, Chris MacLeod, Phoebe saw off more than 5,000 competitors across the four stages of the competition and will now receive ongoing support, development and apprenticeship opportunities from Springboard, including the chance to have her recipes published.

‘It has been months of hard work and it’s amazing that it has all paid off,’ she said. ‘A lot of opportunities have come my way, opening up new and exciting career pathways.’

Discussing the competition, Springboard CEO, Chris Gamm, said: ‘We always look forward to our FutureChef competition and love witnessing talented individuals entering the industry. This year it is even more meaningful coming out of such a difficult period for the hospitality sector.’

“With ongoing staff and skills shortages, it is more important than ever to keep the idea of a career in hospitality at the forefront of young people’s minds. The FutureChef competition plays a vital part in introducing new talent to the world of hospitality. Many well-known industry heavyweights have supported FutureChef, from Monica Galetti and Michel Roux Jr, and Angela Hartnett to Clare Smyth. It is simply a great stepping stone into the sector.’

