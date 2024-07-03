St Leonards School in St Andrews has awarded its catering contract to the education arm of global catering giant, Sodexo.

Awarded a £4.6m, five-year contract to deliver catering services including hospitality and special events including leavers’ balls and weekend match teas for sporting fixtures at the renowned Fife institution, Independents by Sodexo will be driving sustainability as a core partnership pledge. With a commitment to a third of main meals being plant-based by next year, the catering provider will serve breakfast, lunch, supper and additional options for morning and afternoon breaks.

According to management, ‘age-appropriate, flexible menus have been designed to recognise pupil tastes at different stages of school life, as well as the international reach of the school community.’

The new contract, which will start next month, will also showcase Sodexo’s food-waste management programme, WasteWatch, which will help the catering team at St Leonards to minimise waste via improved kitchen practices and communications aimed at encouraging pupils to be mindful when choosing meals.

Simon Knight, Managing Director for Independents by Sodexo, said: ‘St Leonards has a pioneering educational heritage and our services have been designed to support the culture of the school with a clear focus on wellbeing, enhanced learning, collaboration, sustainability and investment in people.

Head of St Leonards School, Simon Brian, added: ‘We were impressed by their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, as well as their focus on enhancing student wellbeing and the learning environment through food.’

www.stleonards-fife.org

www.independentsbysodexo.com

