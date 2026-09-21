Standing Out (& Staying Away) From The Crowd: Nespresso Professional At Monboddo Lodge

Nespresso Professional, the renowned provider of premium coffee solutions and co-sponsor of the Scottish Excellence Restaurant of the Year Award, offers hospitality operators a range of world-leading coffees, machines and service facilities. Serving restaurants, hotels, cafes and eateries of all sizes, the company is a trusted coffee partner to thousands of clients and customers across the UK and beyond. To celebrate the launch of the 2027 awards nominations, CateringScotland.com interviewed Raff Crolla, Director at Monboddo Lodge on Loch Ness, on the benefits of aligning with a global coffee brand.

Raff Crolla, co-owner of Monboddo Lodge

CS: Can you tell us a bit more about your lodges and what you’re looking to achieve?

‘A luxury self-catering lodge which sleeps between 6 and 22 guests, Monboddo offers a unique experience and provides the perfect backdrop to make lasting memories. It’s a lodge like no other in the surrounding area.’

RC: What touches do you provide guests that generate the kind of positive feedback you get?

‘We try to think of everything so that the guest doesn’t have to; from a guided tour of the extensive house and terrace on arrival, to our digital guide book which highlights all the lodge amenities and even how-to videos for all the fun stuff, like our two 8-person hot tubs and stunning panoramic sauna.

Which factors do you consider when choosing coffee for your lodges?

Nespresso Professional at Monboddo Lodge, Loch Ness

RC: ‘Coffee has become an important part of everyday life for so many, and we often receive queries about which machines we use and which coffee we favour. Monboddo has been presented at such a high level that it’s crucial that all the elements we offer match that. ‘

Your lodges feature Nespresso Professional products. What made you select the brand?

RC: ‘Nespresso has become synonymous with style and quality; two aspects that are hugely important to us. So it was an obvious choice for Monboddo.’

Which Nespresso machine do you use, and why did you choose it for your business?

RC: Hosting up to 22 guests at any one time, we needed to ensure the machine we used was up to the challenge. Robust and simple enough for regular use, the M100 + Aeroccino i achieves this goal.

www.nespresso.com

www.monboddolodge.com

www.scottishexcellenceawards.com