The first Compass Junior Chef Academy (JCA) to run in Scotland has culminated with the graduation of 11 students from three schools across Aberdeenshire.

Delivered by ESS, the programme was provided as an after-school extra-curricular activity at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven. Led by Barry Fleming in partnership with Compass Scotland, the team of professional chefs taught cookery skills to the initial cohort of 14-17-year-old students, including how to create dishes using a range of different culinary techniques and ingredients.

The graduation was marked by a special event held at ONE SeedPod in Bucksburn last Friday, 13th November. JCA graduates from Mackie Academy in Stonehaven, Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk and Portlethen Academy in Portlethen showcased their new skills to parents and carers, teachers and team members from ESS.

The students and their families were also joined by Dawn Black, Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Angus North and Mearns; and Jim Savege, Chief Executive of Aberdeenshire Council

Developed by the Compass Skills and Early Careers Team, the initiative is available to all areas of the business. Programmes have been delivered to schools across the Midlands, the East of England, southern England and South Wales, with recent expansion into London and Scotland.

Forming a key part of Compass’s Classroom to Careers strategy which supports young people into work and showcases the opportunities available in the hospitality industry, JCA is part of the company’s wider Our Social Promise commitment.

Ronnie Kelman, Managing Director for ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure, said: ‘I’m so proud of the students and my colleagues who have put their heart and soul into this wonderful initiative. I have seen the students grow in confidence and pull together as a team whilst developing their culinary and life skills. They have delivered fantastic food that they, their loved ones and schools can be proud of, all with a smile on their faces. It’s fantastic to see industry leaders, teachers and colleagues playing their part in inspiring the next generation.”

Louise Moir, Head Teacher at Mackie Academy added: ‘This innovative programme highlights the value of strong partnerships between education and industry in preparing young people for future careers. ‘The students have grown in confidence, developed practical culinary skills and gained first-hand experience of the opportunities available within the hospitality sector.

‘They have connected with talented professionals who have inspired them to believe in their own potential and future career aspirations and we extend our thanks to the ESS team, our industry partners and chef who supported the programme, and our staff for helping to deliver such a positive and lasting experience for our young people.’

The aim of the JCA is to teach cooking as an essential life skill; encourage an interest in, and engagement with, food at an early age; and educate and encourage young people to consider careers in hospitality. It also promotes local sourcing, sustainability, nutrition, good hygiene, and healthy eating practices.