Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, reports that it has sold 30 per cent more of its PET clear cups in the last quarter compared to the same period last year. Available in a selection of sizes designed to address a mix of requirements, the cups are ideal for smoothies, milkshakes, juices and slushies, in addition to doubling as confectionary containers. With a complementary choice of domed or flat lids, the cups are 100 percent recyclable and, according to MD Yogesh Patel, reflect a growing consumer interest in re-purposing.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

“Because the cups can be used for a myriad of purposes, stockists can be assured, there will always be a demand.”

The supplier states that throughout the summer months, there has been a constant flow of orders from leisure operators, retail wholesalers and event’s organisers. Herald has had to restock regularly in order not to disappoint.

With over thirty years since its inception, Herald is renowned for its vast catalogue of goods that provides an unrivalled breadth of choice. It’s been careful not to sacrifice quality for price and adheres to a standard, refusing to stock products that fall below a certain grade to protect the company’s reputation and its customers’ expectation.