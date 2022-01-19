The Midlands is the cheapest place in the UK to buy a high quality ice cream on the high street, according to the findings of a recent survey by organisers of the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show. Costing an average of just £2.00 for two scoops of vanilla, the region fared considerably more affordable than East Anglia, which emerged as the most expensive at £4.50 for the same serving. Scotland came in around halfway between the two, at £3.30.

Surveyed last December, 450 members of the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), were asked for the price of two scoops of vanilla served in a tub. Increased ingredients costs of up to 95% formed part of the reason for the price rises, with more than 60% of respondents raising their in the last 12 months. Staffing and higher rents also contributed to the increases.

‘The last two years have been tough for the hospitality sectorm, and ice cream businesses are no exception,’ explained Zelica Carr, CEO of the Ice Cream Alliance (pictured below). ‘Operators are now being hit by a variety of increased costs, some of which are inevitably being passed on to consumers.

Zelica Carr, CEO of the Ice Cream Alliance and the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show, which takes place 8th-10th February at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate

‘However,’ she continued. ‘There are ways of recouping some of these losses, and the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show will be the perfect place for the industry to regroup and start its recovery.’

