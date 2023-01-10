SWA Achievers Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence
The Scottish Wholesale Association’s Achievers Awards will celebrate its 20th year in 2023, as the organisation gears up for its awards ceremony in March.
Colin Smith, SWA chief executive, said: ‘We’re proud of the impact Achievers has had on the industry over years, highlighting best practice and innovation and recognising the people who keep its wheels moving.’
Held at the O2 Academy Edinburgh the ceremony will move from the Sheraton Grand Hotel for the first time this year. ‘We took on board feedback from wholesalers and sponsors and decided to ring the changes with a new look and venue,’ he added.
The Scottish Wholesale Achievers Awards takes place on Thursday 23 February at the O2 Academy Edinburgh.
Wholesaler awards include:
Best Cash & Carry, sponsored by Philip Morris
Best Delivered Operation – Retail, sponsored by Juul
Best Symbol Group, sponsored by Budweiser
Best Delivered Operation – Foodservice, sponsored by Premier Foods
Best Licensed Wholesaler, sponsored by Halewood
Best Marketing Initiative, sponsored by Suntory
Community Service Award, sponsored by AG Barr
Great Place to Work, sponsored by Pernod Ricard
Sustainable Wholesaler of the Year, sponsored by JTI
Employee of the Year, sponsored by Red Bull
Rising Star of Wholesale, sponsored by KP Snacks
Best Technology Initiative, sponsored by TWC
Supplier awards include:
Best Advertising Campaign, sponsored by SWA
Supplier Sales Executive of the Year, sponsored by Unitas Wholesale
Project Wholesale, sponsored by Bestway Wholesale
Best Overall Service, sponsored by SWA
Best Foodservice Supplier, sponsored by SWA
Best Local Supplier, sponsored by Dunns Food and Drinks
