The Scottish Wholesale Association’s Achievers Awards will celebrate its 20th year in 2023, as the organisation gears up for its awards ceremony in March.

Colin Smith, SWA chief executive, said: ‘We’re proud of the impact Achievers has had on the industry over years, highlighting best practice and innovation and recognising the people who keep its wheels moving.’

Held at the O2 Academy Edinburgh the ceremony will move from the Sheraton Grand Hotel for the first time this year. ‘We took on board feedback from wholesalers and sponsors and decided to ring the changes with a new look and venue,’ he added.

The Scottish Wholesale Achievers Awards takes place on Thursday 23 February at the O2 Academy Edinburgh.

Wholesaler awards include:

Best Cash & Carry, sponsored by Philip Morris

Best Delivered Operation – Retail, sponsored by Juul

Best Symbol Group, sponsored by Budweiser

Best Delivered Operation – Foodservice, sponsored by Premier Foods

Best Licensed Wholesaler, sponsored by Halewood

Best Marketing Initiative, sponsored by Suntory

Community Service Award, sponsored by AG Barr

Great Place to Work, sponsored by Pernod Ricard

Sustainable Wholesaler of the Year, sponsored by JTI

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Red Bull

Rising Star of Wholesale, sponsored by KP Snacks

Best Technology Initiative, sponsored by TWC

Supplier awards include:

Best Advertising Campaign, sponsored by SWA

Supplier Sales Executive of the Year, sponsored by Unitas Wholesale

Project Wholesale, sponsored by Bestway Wholesale

Best Overall Service, sponsored by SWA

Best Foodservice Supplier, sponsored by SWA

Best Local Supplier, sponsored by Dunns Food and Drinks