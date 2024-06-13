Catering Scotland

SWA Appoints New President

June 13
14:14 2024
The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has appointed Tom Slaven as elected president, succeeding Julie Dunn.

Mr Slaven (pictured), retail director of Glasgow-based United Wholesale Grocers, has been a member of the SWA council for several years. He said: ‘As a supporter of the SWA and its work over many years, both as a supplier and latterly as a wholesaler, it was a big moment for me when I was invited to join the board and I know that Julie and the rest of the council will support me as we work together to progress and build on the excellent work that SWA is doing across several key areas.’

Commenting on Tom’s appointment, SWA CEO, Colin Smith, said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Tom as our new president, and we thank Julie for her hard work and commitment. Tom has ideas of his own to help the us evolve as the association ventures into new areas, serving members on the many issues and challenges that affect our sector.’

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk

Scottish Wholesale AssociationSWA
