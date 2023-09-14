A new directory for the Scottish wholesale food and drink sector has been released by the Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) to help local and regional producers connect with wholesalers that can work with them to find new routes to market.

The new online portal – www.scottishwholesaledirectory.co.uk – forms part of the SWA’s wider work to develop wholesale as a primary route to market for all producers, some of which have not previously engaged with the sector or considered it as a potential growth generator.

‘Filters can focus on a particular product category, market sector and geographical region,’ said Colin Smith, SWA Chief Executive. ‘This is the first time that there has been am all-encpmpassing directory of Scottish food and drink wholesalers, and its premise is quite simple: to find the wholesale distributor that fits your product category, distributes in the markets and regions that fit your brand, and offers the support to build your sales.

‘It’s a toolkit that can even drill down to the very specific needs of a restaurant, for example, that is looking for a local seafood or meat supplier.

‘Our goal is to see wholesalers nominate at least one individual within their business to be trained to become a Wholesale Local Food Champion who will become a point of contact for suppliers to start engaging with that business.’

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk