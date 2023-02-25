Catering Scotland

SWA Rewards Industry Achievers In 20th Anniversary Year

SWA Rewards Industry Achievers In 20th Anniversary Year
February 25
13:03 2023
Scotland’s leading wholesalers have been recognised by the industry at the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Wholesale Achievers Awards.

Hosted by sports presenter, Amy Irons the awards took place at the O2 Academy Edinburgh, on Thursday.

Multiple winners on the night included CJ Lang & Son, Failte Foods and United Wholesale (Scotland) and Lomond Foods.

SWA Chief Executive, Colin Smith, said: ‘Achievers has evolved over the years yet has retained its clear point of difference as the only awards scheme for the wholesale industry which has an independent judging panel.

“We are very proud of Achievers,” he said. ‘Every year we strive to improve the awards based on guest and sponsor feedback, and we create new award categories that reflect changes that have already happened.’

‘I’m delighted to announce that for Achievers 2024 there will be a new award for our top ‘Wholesale Local Food Champion.’

