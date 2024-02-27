Catering Scotland

SWA Rewards Wholesalers At 20th Achievers Ceremony

February 27
12:14 2024
Scotland’s most innovative, forward-thinking and resilient wholesalers were recognised and rewarded by the industry at the annual Scottish Wholesale Achievers Awards last week

Organised by the Scottish Wholesale Association, the awards aim to showcase excellence across all sectors of the wholesale industry and the achievements that have made a difference to individuals, communities and businesses over the last year.

Over 500 guests attended the gala dinner and awards presentation hosted by TV presenter Amy Irons at the O2 Academy Edinburgh last Thursday, 22nd February.

Multiple winners on the night included CJ Lang & Son and Faílte Foods, while Brakes Scotland also picked up a brace of awards.

SWA Chief Executive, Colin Smith, said: ‘Achievers has evolved since its launch 21 years ago and I’m proud that it remains one of the premier wholesale industry events in the UK.

‘We stand out because Achievers is the only awards scheme for the wholesale industry that benefits from an independent judging panel. It is this transparency and our willingness to listen to feedback from wholesalers and our supporting suppliers alike that gives us a high standing in our sector.

‘Of course, without our suppliers there would be no Achievers and that is why this prestigious event is as much for them as it is our wholesalers. It’s all about people and collaboration – and Scotland’s wholesale industry thrives on relationships.’

Full list of winners

Great Place to Work, sponsored by Red Bull

Winner: Costco
Runner-up: Brakes Scotland
Highly Commended: Faílte Foods and United Wholesale (Scotland)

Best Innovation, sponsored by TWC

Winner: Bidfood
Joint Runners-up: Faílte Foods and Lynas Foodservice
Highly Commended: United Wholesale (Scotland)

Best Cash & Carry, sponsored by JUUL


Winner: United Wholesale (Scotland), Queenslie
Runner-up: Bestway Glasgow Sher
Highly Commended: Booker Galashiels

Best Delivered Operation – Retail, sponsored by JTI

Winner: CJ Lang & Son
Runner-up: JW Filshill
Highly Commended: United Wholesale (Scotland)

Best Symbol Group, sponsored by Philip Morris International

Winner: SPAR, CJ Lang & Son
Runner-up: KeyStore, JW Filshill
Highly Commended: Day-Today, United Wholesale (Scotland)

Community Service Award, sponsored Pernod Ricard

Winner: CJ Lang & Son
Runner-up: Brakes
Joint Highly Commended are: Costco and Mark Murphy Dole

Best Delivered Operation – Foodservice, sponsored by Premier Foods

Winner: Faílte Foods
Runner-up: Bidfood Edinburgh
Highly Commended: Bidfood Glasgow

Best Licensed Wholesaler, sponsored by AB InBev

Winner: United Wholesale (Scotland)
Runner-up: JW Filshill
Highly Commended: Sutherland Brothers

Best Marketing Initiative, sponsored by Britvic

Winner: Brakes
Runner-up: United Wholesale (Scotland)
Highly Commended: Bidfood

Employee of the Year, sponsored by AG Barr

Winner: Paul Ellwood, senior buyer, Faílte Foods
Runner-up: Tracy Pate, business manager, Allsons
Highly Commended: Andrew Allison, business improvement manager, JW Filshill

Sustainable Wholesaler of the Year, sponsored by Suntory Beverage & Food

Winner: Booker
Runner-up: Bidfood
Highly Commended: Mark Murphy Dole

Best Advertising Campaign, sponsored by SWA

Winner: Tennent’s, ‘Raised in Scotland – OOOFT’


Local Supplier of the Year, sponsored by CJ Lang & Son


Winner: Clootie McToot

Runner-up: Mrs Tilly’s
Highly Commended: Taza Bake

Wholesale Local Food Champion, sponsored by Scotland Food & Drink


Winner: Mark Don, Braehead Foods
Runner-up: Mark Morrison, T Quality
Joint Highly Commended: Fernanda De Souza, CJ Lang and James Stewart, Mark Murphy Dole

Project Wholesale, sponsored by Bestway

Winner: AG Barr for the launch of PWR-BRU big can energy range
Runner-up: Days Brewing Co for its work with Dunns Food & Drinks to boost sales of its alcohol-free beer
Highly Commended: Red Star Brands for its introduction of Four Loko White

Best Foodservice Supplier, sponsored by SWA

Winner: Mrs Tilly’s
Runner-up: Unilever Food Solutions
Highly Commended: AG Barr

Supplier Sales Executive of the Year, sponsored by Unitas Wholesale

Winner: Tiffany Emmett, Budweiser Brewing Group
Runner-up: Craig Barr, AG Barr
Highly Commended: Zoe Stephens, KP Snacks

Rising Star of Wholesale, sponsored by KP Snacks

Winner: Kelsey Brannan, Area Sales Manager, Brakes
Runner-up: Charlotte Richards, technical administrator, Braehead Foods
Highly Commended: Marc Watson, driver, Bidfood Paisley.

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk

