Swiss Education Group: A Passion For Food, A Career For Life
Swiss Education Group (SEG) has launched two new promotional videos aimed at showcasing the world-class quality of the courses and qualifications available at Switzerland’s top hospitality educational institutions.
There are three modules available:
- The Certificate in Pastry and Baking
- The Diploma in Pastry and Chocolate Arts
- The Swiss Grand Diploma in Pastry and Chocolate Arts
Find a brief overview of SEG’s spectacular facilities at the prestigious Culinary Arts Academy at Lucerne, ranked No.1 culinary school, in the world at www.swisseducation.com/eu
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment