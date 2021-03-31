Catering Scotland

Swiss Education Group: A Passion For Food, A Career For Life

March 31
14:47 2021
Swiss Education Group (SEG) has launched two new promotional videos aimed at showcasing the world-class quality of the courses and qualifications available at Switzerland’s top hospitality educational institutions.

There are three modules available:

  • The Certificate in Pastry and Baking
  • The Diploma in Pastry and Chocolate Arts
  • The Swiss Grand Diploma in Pastry and Chocolate Arts

Find a brief overview of SEG’s spectacular facilities at the prestigious Culinary Arts Academy at Lucerne, ranked No.1 culinary school, in the world at www.swisseducation.com/eu

Bader Najeeb, Pastry and Chocolate Arts Student

Max Behesht is the Dean of César Ritz and the Culinary Arts Academy

