Catering Scotland and Swiss Education Group (SEG) have released the latest in the series of video interviews featuring current students and alumni of the prestigious group of Swiss hotel schools.

Following several years working in various hospitality roles in his native South Africa, former student Philip Van Gelderen settled on the Culinary Certificate at the Culinary Arts Academy at Lucerne and at Le Bouveret, in Switzerland.

As part of my studies, I completed an internship at the Grand Hotel Victoria Jungfrau at Interlaken,’ he said. ‘It was an epic experience; the team there taught me a lot and I ended up running part of the kitchen myself. It was a lot of responsibility but it set me up for dealing with similar high-stress situations in everyday life.’

Helping him to develop his interests, skills and experience in the hospitality sector, the 18-month course was, according to Philip, ‘super-rewarding’:

‘Hospitality over there is some of the best in the world and it allowed me to learn about managing a team in a high-stress environment, in addition to coming up with creative solutions.

‘Having such an experience on my CV, it’s a topic that is brought up every interview now. It’s one of the stars on my CV and it set me up to work all over the world, from Australia and Malta, to the Netherlands,’ he added.

With increased interest in management and leadership study programmes, Swiss Education Group offers a wide and diverse range of courses to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to help lift the global travel and hospitality sector out of the caused by COVID-19.

