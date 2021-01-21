Catering Scotland and Swiss Education Group (SEG) have released the latest in the series of video interviews featuring current students and alumni of the prestigious group of Swiss hotel schools.

Following an initial two-week summer camp taster at the Hotel Institute Montreux (H.I.M), former student Ellie Pickles (pictured) settled on a degree course at IHTTI School Of Hotel & Design Management at Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

The three-year course, which included a university placement and two international internships, helped Ellie to develop her interests and experience in the hospitality sector.

With increased interest in management and leadership study programmes, Swiss Education Group offers a wide and diverse range of courses to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to help lift the global travel and hospitality sector out of the caused by COVID-19.

