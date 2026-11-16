Sysco GB has scooped 12 product awards at this year’s Quality Food Awards in addition to being crowned Foodservice Operator of the Year for the third consecutive year.

According to David Cole, Merchandising Director of Sysco GB, the double success ‘highlights the strength of Sysco’s customer proposition, the breadth of our foodservice offering and our continued commitment to delivering quality, innovation and value to hospitality customers across the country.’

‘To be named Foodservice Operator of the Year again is an incredible achievement and one that reflects the expertise and dedication of colleagues right across our business,’ continued Mr Cole. ‘From product development and sourcing to service and delivery, our focus is always on providing customers with outstanding quality, innovation and value. Winning 12 product categories demonstrates the strength of our proposition and these awards are recognition of the work we do together with our supplier partners to deliver market-leading solutions for the foodservice sector.’

Sysco’s winning products include:

Gold

Portico Classic Salmon Fillet Supreme

La Boulangerie Jaffa Filled Tulip Muffin

Silver

Sysco Premium Soy, Sesame and Ginger Dressing 450ml

La Boulangerie Gluten Free Espresso Chocolate Cake

British Heirloom Mixed Tomatoes

Sysco Premium Baked Chicken, Ham Hock & Leek Butter-enriched Shortcrust Pastry Pie

Bronze

La Boulangerie Double Chocolate S’mores Stuffed Cookies

La Boulangerie Chocolate Chip & Hazelnut Stuffed Cookies

La Boulangerie Sticky Toffee Filled Tulip Muffin

Sysco Classic Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Mix

Sysco Classic Gluten Free Tempura Batter Mix 3.5kg

Sysco Premium Smoked Haddock & Salmon Melting Middle Fishcakes

For more information on how Brakes Scotland can help your foodservice or hospitality business to thrive, visit www.brake.co.uk. Brakes Scotland will be exhibiting at ScotHot 2027, which takes place from 26th – 27th February at the SEC Glasgow. For more information, visit www.scothot.co.uk.

www.sysco.co.uk

www.brake.co.uk