Sysco GB has scooped 12 product awards at this year’s Quality Food Awards in addition to being crowned Foodservice Operator of the Year for the third consecutive year.
According to David Cole, Merchandising Director of Sysco GB, the double success ‘highlights the strength of Sysco’s customer proposition, the breadth of our foodservice offering and our continued commitment to delivering quality, innovation and value to hospitality customers across the country.’
‘To be named Foodservice Operator of the Year again is an incredible achievement and one that reflects the expertise and dedication of colleagues right across our business,’ continued Mr Cole. ‘From product development and sourcing to service and delivery, our focus is always on providing customers with outstanding quality, innovation and value. Winning 12 product categories demonstrates the strength of our proposition and these awards are recognition of the work we do together with our supplier partners to deliver market-leading solutions for the foodservice sector.’
Sysco’s winning products include:
Gold
- Portico Classic Salmon Fillet Supreme
- La Boulangerie Jaffa Filled Tulip Muffin
Silver
- Sysco Premium Soy, Sesame and Ginger Dressing 450ml
- La Boulangerie Gluten Free Espresso Chocolate Cake
- British Heirloom Mixed Tomatoes
- Sysco Premium Baked Chicken, Ham Hock & Leek Butter-enriched Shortcrust Pastry Pie
Bronze
- La Boulangerie Double Chocolate S’mores Stuffed Cookies
- La Boulangerie Chocolate Chip & Hazelnut Stuffed Cookies
- La Boulangerie Sticky Toffee Filled Tulip Muffin
- Sysco Classic Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Mix
- Sysco Classic Gluten Free Tempura Batter Mix 3.5kg
- Sysco Premium Smoked Haddock & Salmon Melting Middle Fishcakes
For more information on how Brakes Scotland can help your foodservice or hospitality business to thrive, visit www.brake.co.uk. Brakes Scotland will be exhibiting at ScotHot 2027, which takes place from 26th – 27th February at the SEC Glasgow. For more information, visit www.scothot.co.uk.