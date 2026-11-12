Sysco Expands mySysco Rewards as Country Choice joins

Sysco is expanding mySysco rewards, with Country Choice customers now able to join those of Brakes and Brakes Catering Equipment in accessing its award-winning loyalty offer. The development brings more of Sysco’s businesses together under one rewards experience and gives customers greater opportunities to earn cashback on the products they rely on every day.

Meanwhile, Country Choice customers are currently being invited to join mySysco rewards and activate their personalised offers. Once registered, they can earn cashback across more Sysco brands, and existing Brakes and Brakes Catering Equipment customers who have already enjoyed more than £6m in cashback, will continue to enjoy all current benefits with the added opportunity to earn when purchasing from Country Choice.

Leon French, Marketing and Digital Director at Sysco GB, said: ‘Expanding mySysco rewards to include Country Choice is about giving our customers more of what genuinely helps them. Food businesses work incredibly hard and every saving matters, so being able to earn cashback across more of their everyday purchases is a real benefit. They can use it to invest back into their business, treat their teams or choose something special from the rewards store. Bringing our brands together under mySysco rewards creates a smooth, easy experience and gives customers more value in the moments that matter to them.

‘Shaped directly by customer feedback, mySysco rewards offer more choice via cashback rather than points, which customers can then redeem on their purchases or use it in the mySysco rewards store. Examples of rewards include electronics, kitchen equipment, days out, holidays, gift cards and charitable donations.

‘The expansion marks the next step in its evolution as mybrakes rewards becomes mySysco rewards, creating a seamless experience across the company and giving customers a consistent way to earn and redeem value.’

An important part of mySysco rewards is that Sysco plants a tree for every redemption that is made, and more than 133,000 have been planted to date. Through our partner, veritree, trees are planted around the world, including Haiti, Kenya and North America, helping to support degraded land and ecosystems.

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For more information on how Brakes Scotland can help your foodservice or hospitality business to thrive, visit www.brake.co.uk. Brakes Scotland will be exhibiting at ScotHot 2027, which takes place from 26th – 27th February at the SEC Glasgow. For more information, visit www.scothot.co.uk.