Sysco GB Launches ‘One Planet One Table’ Sustainability Initiative

Sysco GB, one of the UK’s largest foodservice providers, has launched One Planet One Table, a new proposition designed to help foodservice operators make menu decisions that are supported by third-party sustainability certifications. Developed in partnership with Quantis, a global sustainability consulting firm, the initiative brings together products that carry product‑specific third‑party certifications, helping customers to make confident decisions backed by verified standards.

Customers can shop for these certified products through a dedicated One Planet One Table page and filter on the Brakes website.

Built around the needs of chefs, caterers and hospitality operators who want sustainability to be credible and easy to action, the programme was created to support operators to meet their responsible-sourcing commitments and enable more climate‑resilient sourcing and menu choices.

Pete Statham, Head of Sustainability for Sysco Europe, said: ‘Operators want sustainability to be credible, practical and commercially relevant. By using verified third-party accreditations, One Planet One Table helps chefs and caterers to choose products that support their sustainability goals, while delivering great food for their customers.’

Every certified product page on the Brakes website clearly displays the relevant accreditation, giving customers full transparency over what each certification means and why it matters

Spanning a wide range of categories including fresh produce, meat, poultry, eggs, disposables, tea, coffee, chocolate, sugar and ice cream, the programme highlight’s Sysco GB’s extensive selection of more than MSC- and ASC-certified seafood products which now exceeds 200 lines.

‘Sysco’s purpose is to connect the world to share food and care for one another, and One Planet One Table helps build a more resilient food system, in which credible standards and collaborative action secure the future of food,’ added Mr Statham.

For more information on how Brakes Scotland can help your foodservice or hospitality business to thrive, visit www.brake.co.uk. Brakes Scotland will be exhibiting at ScotHot 2027, which takes place from 26th – 27th February at the SEC Glasgow. For more information, visit www.scothot.co.uk.